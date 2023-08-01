Age-projected photo of William Zani, who has been missing since 2005.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police are looking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing since 2005.

William Zani, Jr. was last seen October 25, 2005, at around 5 p.m. Investigators said he parked his vehicle on the the side of Walworth-Ontario Road in Walworth, and walked south. He was never seen nor heard from again.

Zani is described as white and almost six feet tall with blue eyes. At the time of his disappearance, he weighed about 200 pounds, and had brown hair. Troopers released a projected photo of what he may look like today, at 59-years-of-age.

Age-progression photo courtesy New York State Police

If you have any information, NYSP asks that you call 585-398-4100.