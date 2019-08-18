NYSP investigating head-on crash in Waterloo

WATERLOO, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State Police officers are investigating a serious crash that took place in Waterloo on Edwards Road late Sunday morning.

Police said initial reports suggested a motorist was driving northbound when the driver moved into the southbound lane and struck a vehicle head-on.

According to NYSP, two people were airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver who was struck and the driver who was heading northbound were transported to Geneva General Hospital.

Edwards Road will be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated.