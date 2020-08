ELLICOTT, N.Y. (WIVB) – New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place Sunday morning on I-86 near the Jamestown exit 12.

NYSP Captain Eric Balon said a vehicle drove off of the eastbound on-ramp. First responders were dispatched to the scene just before 5:15 a.m.

The county coroner was later called to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.