NYSP investigating 2 bodies found in Allegany County fire

Clarksville, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death after a structure fire in Clarksville, Allegany County.
Police responded to the fire — on Courtney Hallow Road — around 12:45 a.m. on Thursday. The fire was contained and at least two bodies were located in the residence.
According to state police, it appears the two people did not die from the fire. There is a person of interest and the investigation is ongoing.
Residents of Cuba have been asked to shelter in place and not answer the door.
Area schools Cuba-Rushford Central Schools, Portville Central Schools and Bolivar-Richburg Central School have been closed for the day.
