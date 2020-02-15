NYSP car involved in Pendelton crash

PENDELTON, N.Y. (WIVB)– Two people are in the hospital after a two-car crash involving a New York State Police vehicle Saturday.

According to State Police, a Lockport trooper was traveling south on Campbell Boulevard in the Town of Pendleton around 2:10 p.m.

The trooper was on the shoulder of the roadway and attempted to make a U-turn for a traffic stop and struck a car traveling southbound on Campbell Boulevard.

Police said both drivers were treated for minor injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation.