NYSP called to 2 separate hot air balloon accidents

HUME, N.Y. (WROC)– NYSP troopers were called to two separate hot air balloon accidents on Thursday evening in Allegany County in the town of Hume.

The location of the first accident was in a field of Mills Mills Road where one hot air balloon had eight passengers and the pilot. Troopers said one passenger suffered a leg injury. Fillmore EMS transported the passenger to Dansville Hospital.

The second accident took place off County Road 23 and inside that hot air balloon contained four passengers and the pilot. According to troopers, two passengers were ejected and suffered minor head injuries. Fillmore EMS transported the two to Warsaw Hospital.

The pilots told troopers the accidents were caused by high winds that created a thermal uplift resulting in both pilots reducing throttle to maintain proper elevation.

Troopers said that when the thermal uplift conditions cease it resulted in both balloons losing control and having hard landings.

Troopers notified the FAA of these accidents and the investigation remains ongoing.