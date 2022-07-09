WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State Police have arrested a 14-year-old from Buffalo after troopers say home videos captured the teen and unidentified suspects going through vehicles that were unlocked and possibly opening garage doors to residences in the town of Wheatfield.

Troopers say they patrolled the area and saw two vehicles that did not stop at an intersection and attempted a traffic stop. Both vehicles fled and ultimately crashed.

“The occupants fled on foot and the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene and located and detained the 14-year-old,” NYSP said. “The 14-year-old was arrested and processed at SP Niagara. The vehicles occupied by the suspects were found to be stolen.”

The 14-year-old was issued an appearance ticket for Family Court and turned over to a legal guardian. The teen was charged with grand larceny in the third degree and unlawful fleeing in the third degree.

NYSP is seeing a rise in car larcenies in Western New York, and is reminding vehicle owners to lock their doors if unattended.