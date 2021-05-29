NYSP arrest Olean driver with BAC over twice the limit

PORTVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) – A 23-year-old man from Olean was arrested for driving while intoxicated on May 23.

State Police out of Olean pulled Austin Cornelius over on State Route 417 in the town of Portville after troopers say Cornelius showed signs that he was intoxicated.

Troopers said Cornelius failed standardized field sobriety tests at the scene. Cornelius was then arrested and transported to SP Olean, where a chemical breath test revealed him to have a 0.18 percent BAC.

Cornelius was charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. He was released with appearance tickets for Portville Town Court, where he is due to appear in June.