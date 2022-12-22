ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With the threat of damaging winds and a widespread flash freeze less than 24 hours away, the incoming winter storm has the potential to knock out power not just to folks in the Rochester area, but in all regions across the state.

Because of the widespread nature of this storm, both the New York State Electric and Gas, and RG&E are staging an additional 330 crews across their service areas in addition to their normal amount and will move as necessary as the storm evolves.

They’re recommending customers should plan ahead if they haven’t already, doing things like charging your phones and other electronic devices, having drinking water available and stockpiled, and having gas in the car before the weather hits. Plus, with strong winds and bitter cold set to last beyond Friday, Senior Manager of Communications for Avangrid New York says it’s important to remember that safety concerns go beyond just the customers.

“There are safety concerns for our crews as well and we have to be mindful of that as we’re sending folks out to restore. When we restore our number one priority is to make the situation safe. We’re asking for patience from our customers during this time. You may see drones or damage assessors driving around your neighborhood figuring out where repairs need to be made. Please be patient. We work with municipalities and counties to make sure that fire departments and police can get to people,” Shelby says.

When it comes to being inside the home, make sure you have all the supplies you need to stay, fed, warm, and connected to the latest information, and when it comes to being outside, if you see downed wires, stay away and report them to the police or RG&E, so that crews can come out and address them.

You can sign up for RG&E outage alerts on RG&E.com so they are constantly updated, and you can report the outages to them there as well.