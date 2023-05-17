Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — Along with a huge event like the PGA comes a big concern over security, and New York State Police are a big part of addressing that at Oak Hill.

We spoke to Lynnea Crane this morning, the public information officer for our local state police troop. She says the job is more than just policing.

“We have multiple posts, people at those posts also assisting with the golf teams with caddies- working hand in hand with them making sure VIP members get everywhere safely.”

We’re told there are both troopers in uniform and in plain clothes. So, even if you don’t notice them, they’re standing by to help.