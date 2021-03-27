NYS Trooper originally from South Buffalo dies 3 years after being hit by vehicle while on duty

(WIVB) — Acting New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen announced the death of South Buffalo native Trooper Joseph Gallagher on Saturday.

His death comes three years after suffering a traumatic head injury when he was struck by a vehicle while on duty.

On December 18, 2017, Gallagher was hit while assisting a disabled motorist on the overpass from the westbound Long Island Expressway to southbound Sagtikos Parkway.

Gallagher had been with State Police since 2014.

Police said he is survived by his wife, two children, parents, sister and brothers.

Governor Cuomo ordered flags on state government buildings to be flown at half-staff in honor of Gallagher.

“Trooper Gallagher is a hero to all New Yorkers — he dedicated his life to public service and worked to keep us safe,” Cuomo said. “His tragic passing is a reminder of the selfless actions so many brave first responders take each day. We will never forget him, and to honor his memory, I am directing flags be flown at half-staff to honor his memory.”