NYS trooper off road patrol following altercation

FARMINGTON, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State Police received reports of a domestic incident at Tops Plaza in Farmington on Saturday at around 4 p.m.

Major Eric Laughton said the trooper, who responded to the call, located a group of people, and got into a physical altercation with one person.

NYSP has started an internal investigation and it’s in its early stages.

Laughton said the officer involved has been taken off road patrol and has been put on desk duty.

This is a developing story and will be updated when further information is released.




