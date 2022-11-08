ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three contested NY State Senate races are leaning toward the incumbents, but one is too close to call.

In the 56th district, Democrat Jeremy Cooney is seeking his second term. He’s facing former Gates Police Chief Jim VanBrederode. Technical difficulties at the Monroe County Board of Elections delayed results, but as this time, Cooney holds a slight lead over VanBrederode, 50% to 47%.

In the 54th district, Republican Senator Pam Helming was re-elected with about twice as many votes as her Democratic challenger, Kenan Baldridge.

Democratic incumbent Samra Brouk appears to have won a second term in the 55th district, leading her Republican opponent Len Morrell 53% to 47%.

Look below for the latest New York State Senate results.