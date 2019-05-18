NYS Police, K9 seize 200+ pounds of marijuana at traffic stop Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHATHAM, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) - A traffic stop and subsequent vehicle search lead to the arrest of two people and the seizure of over 200 pounds of marijuana.

New York State Troopers said, Corey Heald, 29, and Kelly Heald, 51, both of Massena, were stopped for a traffic violation on a portion of the NYS Thruway in Chatham on Friday at around 10 a.m.

A state police K9 searched the vehicle resulted in the seizure of the drugs, which were being transported in several large black duffel bags.

Both individuals were charged with Criminal Possession of Marihuana in the 1st degree, a class C felony.

They were arraigned in the Town of Livingston Court and remanded to the Columbia County Jail without bail.