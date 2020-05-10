NYS Pause to still be lifted May 15

ALBANY, N.Y. (WUTR) – There was confusion Saturday over the release that Governor Andrew Cuomo had signed, on Thursday, an extension regarding May 15 as the date to undo the New York Pause.

What Cuomo signed was an extension of his authority to continue the Pause beyond the existing May 15 deadline.

The May 15 date still stands.

Melissa DeRosa, Secretary to Cuomo, issued a statement clarifying the situation.

“NY ON PAUSE was not extended to June Yesterday’s Executive Order extended the underlying legal authority for the Emergency Order, but did not change the text of any of the directives in NY ON PAUSE and so the expiration date of May 15 still stands until further notice. At that time, new guidance will be issued for regions based on the metrics outlined by Governor Cuomo earlier this week.”

Cuomo has indicated that different regions of the state, who meet the metrics he has outlined, can moved forward with the first phases undoing the NY Pause initiated to deal with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.