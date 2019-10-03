NYS lawmakers proposing laws to cut down on vaping

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Some New York State lawmakers are looking to fight the vaping epidemic from several different angles.

One proposed bill would require a prescription from a doctor to get an electronic cigarette.

Damanpaul Sondhi is a doctor at Rochester General Hospital. He said this would have to be FDA approved.

“If the FDA approves some of the products, then e-cigarettes could be considered as a prescription drug. Basically as long as e-cigarettes are used as a means to quit smoking this could be considered, but just for replacing cigarettes to smoking or vaping is not the right thing to do,” said Dr. Sondhi.

Another proposed bill would require all e-cigarettes to include a health warning designed by the Department of Health.

Cody Burns works at Ghost Dog Glass. He’s not sure if telling people what’s in e-cigs would matter.

“I kind of stay away from putting random chemicals in me because you don’t know what it’s gonna do to you until it’s obviously too late. Some people just don’t care. You could put a list of all these harmful chemicals in front of them it’s like smoking cigarettes like people know what it does but they still choose to do it,” said Burns.

Other proposals include proof of age for online purchases of vapes, the banning of any advertising that shows vaping having a positive impact on people’s lives, and stopping the sale of any e-cigs that aren’t FDA approved.