The namesake of the proposed Sgt. Gary Beikirch Medal of Honor Act

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ahead of the Fourth of July, the New York State governor signed the “Sergeant Gary Beikirch Memorial Act” on Monday in honor of a local veteran and New Yorkers who have received the Congressional Medal of Honor.

This legislation will give spouses of Medal of Honor recipients the eligibility to apply for distinctive license plates, along with allowing the transfer of the license plates of deceased recipients to surviving spouses.

State officials say this new law will help honor Medal of Honor recipients and ensures spouses can commemorate the sacrifice and service of the men and women they married.

The legislation is named after a local hero, Gary Beikirch, an Army veteran who received the Congressional Medal of Honor for his exemplary service during the Vietnam War in 1970.

This law will allow Sergeant Beikirch’s wife and all Medal of Honor spouses to display these distinctive plates.