ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Departments of Health and Education sent a letter to schools this week recommending several measures to fight the simultaneous outbreak of flu, RSV and COVID-19.

The notice, signed by outgoing Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett and Education Commissioner Betty Rosa, includes a renewed recommendation for “wearing a well-fitting, high-quality mask when in public indoor spaces.” This is not a mandate.

Schools are also encouraged to work with their local health departments and families on vaccination efforts, hygiene, and staying home when sick or symptomatic.

News 8 is reaching out to local districts to see if they are implementing any new initiatives heading into the holidays.