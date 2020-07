ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Transportation announced some new roundabouts coming to the Rochester area.

The new features will be on Mount Read Boulevard, Route 96 in Victor, and in Geneseo.

DOT officials say roundabouts help keep traffic flowing and cut down on commute times for drivers. It says it also reduces fuel emissions and eliminates the need for traffic signals cutting down on the use of electricity.

The projects are underway now.