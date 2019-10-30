NY’s criminal justice reform may allow those accused to revisit crime scene

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Beginning in January, some accused of committing a crime might be allowed to revisit the homes of their alleged victims.

Under Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s new criminal justice reforms, accused suspects may petition the court to revisit crime scenes.

A state website said the purpose is to level the playing field between the defense and the prosecution — preventing prosecutors from withholding evidence until the day a trial begins.

“I could see the understanding of both sides, the prosecution and the defense being able to fully understand the crime scene,” Captain Alan Laird of the Irondequoit Police Department said.

This is just one provision in the state budget. Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said she has already addressed with law enforcement how to implement it in a way that protects both victims and defendants.