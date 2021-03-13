NYS COVID positivity rate under 3%, Governor Cuomo says

Albany, N.Y. (WSYR) — Governor Andrew Cuomo gave New Yorkers an update on New York State’s progress during the COVID-19 pandemic Saturday.

Less than 5,000 patients were hospitalized statewide and only 642 were intubated in a 24-hour period.

New York lost 77 people to COVID-19 on Friday and the statewide positivity rate is just under 3 percent.

Saturday’s data is summarized as follows:

Test Results Reported – 225,793

– 225,793 Total Positive – 6,600

– 6,600 Percent Positive – 2.92%

– 2.92% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.16%

– 3.16% Patient Hospitalization – 4,617 (-17)

– 4,617 (-17) Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -337

– -337 Patients Newly Admitted – 609

– 609 Hospital Counties – 53

– 53 Number ICU – 953 (+18)

– 953 (+18) Number ICU with Intubation – 642 (+3)

– 642 (+3) Total Discharges – 153,013 (+537)

– 153,013 (+537) Deaths – 77

– 77 Total Deaths – 39,464

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 99 0.01% 32% Central New York 43 0.01% 34% Finger Lakes 147 0.01% 42% Long Island 792 0.03% 34% Mid-Hudson 449 0.02% 44% Mohawk Valley 58 0.01% 43% New York City 2,760 0.03% 31% North Country 34 0.01% 59% Southern Tier 80 0.01% 52% Western New York 155 0.01% 38% Statewide 4,617 0.02% 36%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 239 205 17% Central New York 262 167 35% Finger Lakes 397 259 38% Long Island 853 671 23% Mid-Hudson 677 423 40% Mohawk Valley 97 66 32% New York City 2,599 2,026 23% North Country 61 32 50% Southern Tier 126 63 51% Western New York 545 319 44% Statewide 5,856 4,231 29%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 1.85% 1.86% 1.82% Central New York 0.95% 0.89% 0.86% Finger Lakes 1.69% 1.64% 1.62% Long Island 4.21% 4.24% 4.35% Mid-Hudson 4.34% 4.44% 4.49% Mohawk Valley 1.48% 1.41% 1.45% New York City 3.86% 3.97% 4.04% North Country 2.09% 1.98% 1.79% Southern Tier 0.72% 0.69% 0.67% Western New York 1.88% 1.72% 1.64% Statewide 3.11% 3.13% 3.16%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Bronx 4.62% 4.91% 4.61% Brooklyn 3.99% 4.34% 4.22% Manhattan 2.63% 2.82% 2.69% Queens 4.23% 4.64% 4.51% Staten Island 4.48% 4.83% 4.67%

Of the 1,722,463 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 21,551 40 Allegany 2,956 6 Broome 15,794 59 Cattaraugus 4,552 4 Cayuga 5,471 8 Chautauqua 7,527 10 Chemung 6,554 18 Chenango 2,554 13 Clinton 3,882 12 Columbia 3,502 11 Cortland 3,296 14 Delaware 1,686 24 Dutchess 23,706 121 Erie 68,079 176 Essex 1,391 5 Franklin 2,210 2 Fulton 3,515 21 Genesee 4,558 10 Greene 2,773 10 Hamilton 288 0 Herkimer 4,638 7 Jefferson 5,005 12 Lewis 2,139 11 Livingston 3,659 14 Madison 3,923 2 Monroe 54,044 75 Montgomery 3,327 12 Nassau 156,309 663 Niagara 15,746 18 NYC 761,093 3,453 Oneida 20,124 26 Onondaga 33,107 40 Ontario 5,989 7 Orange 39,288 157 Orleans 2,504 7 Oswego 6,230 15 Otsego 2,591 17 Putnam 8,768 44 Rensselaer 9,408 32 Rockland 40,758 127 Saratoga 12,465 41 Schenectady 11,192 24 Schoharie 1,284 5 Schuyler 880 1 Seneca 1,685 1 St. Lawrence 5,790 15 Steuben 5,653 13 Suffolk 170,226 664 Sullivan 4,995 30 Tioga 2,925 18 Tompkins 3,601 15 Ulster 10,690 71 Warren 2,968 10 Washington 2,460 12 Wayne 4,607 9 Westchester 112,567 359 Wyoming 2,947 8 Yates 1,033 1

Yesterday, 77 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 39,464. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: