NYS COVID positivity rate under 3%, Governor Cuomo says

Albany, N.Y. (WSYR) — Governor Andrew Cuomo gave New Yorkers an update on New York State’s progress during the COVID-19 pandemic Saturday.
Less than 5,000 patients were hospitalized statewide and only 642 were intubated in a 24-hour period.
New York lost 77 people to COVID-19 on Friday and the statewide positivity rate is just under 3 percent.
Saturday’s data is summarized as follows:
- Test Results Reported – 225,793
- Total Positive – 6,600
- Percent Positive – 2.92%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.16%
- Patient Hospitalization – 4,617 (-17)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -337
- Patients Newly Admitted – 609
- Hospital Counties – 53
- Number ICU – 953 (+18)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 642 (+3)
- Total Discharges – 153,013 (+537)
- Deaths – 77
- Total Deaths – 39,464
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|99
|0.01%
|32%
|Central New York
|43
|0.01%
|34%
|Finger Lakes
|147
|0.01%
|42%
|Long Island
|792
|0.03%
|34%
|Mid-Hudson
|449
|0.02%
|44%
|Mohawk Valley
|58
|0.01%
|43%
|New York City
|2,760
|0.03%
|31%
|North Country
|34
|0.01%
|59%
|Southern Tier
|80
|0.01%
|52%
|Western New York
|155
|0.01%
|38%
|Statewide
|4,617
|0.02%
|36%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|239
|205
|17%
|Central New York
|262
|167
|35%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|259
|38%
|Long Island
|853
|671
|23%
|Mid-Hudson
|677
|423
|40%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|66
|32%
|New York City
|2,599
|2,026
|23%
|North Country
|61
|32
|50%
|Southern Tier
|126
|63
|51%
|Western New York
|545
|319
|44%
|Statewide
|5,856
|4,231
|29%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Capital Region
|1.85%
|1.86%
|1.82%
|Central New York
|0.95%
|0.89%
|0.86%
|Finger Lakes
|1.69%
|1.64%
|1.62%
|Long Island
|4.21%
|4.24%
|4.35%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.34%
|4.44%
|4.49%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.48%
|1.41%
|1.45%
|New York City
|3.86%
|3.97%
|4.04%
|North Country
|2.09%
|1.98%
|1.79%
|Southern Tier
|0.72%
|0.69%
|0.67%
|Western New York
|1.88%
|1.72%
|1.64%
|Statewide
|3.11%
|3.13%
|3.16%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Bronx
|4.62%
|4.91%
|4.61%
|Brooklyn
|3.99%
|4.34%
|4.22%
|Manhattan
|2.63%
|2.82%
|2.69%
|Queens
|4.23%
|4.64%
|4.51%
|Staten Island
|4.48%
|4.83%
|4.67%
Of the 1,722,463 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|21,551
|40
|Allegany
|2,956
|6
|Broome
|15,794
|59
|Cattaraugus
|4,552
|4
|Cayuga
|5,471
|8
|Chautauqua
|7,527
|10
|Chemung
|6,554
|18
|Chenango
|2,554
|13
|Clinton
|3,882
|12
|Columbia
|3,502
|11
|Cortland
|3,296
|14
|Delaware
|1,686
|24
|Dutchess
|23,706
|121
|Erie
|68,079
|176
|Essex
|1,391
|5
|Franklin
|2,210
|2
|Fulton
|3,515
|21
|Genesee
|4,558
|10
|Greene
|2,773
|10
|Hamilton
|288
|0
|Herkimer
|4,638
|7
|Jefferson
|5,005
|12
|Lewis
|2,139
|11
|Livingston
|3,659
|14
|Madison
|3,923
|2
|Monroe
|54,044
|75
|Montgomery
|3,327
|12
|Nassau
|156,309
|663
|Niagara
|15,746
|18
|NYC
|761,093
|3,453
|Oneida
|20,124
|26
|Onondaga
|33,107
|40
|Ontario
|5,989
|7
|Orange
|39,288
|157
|Orleans
|2,504
|7
|Oswego
|6,230
|15
|Otsego
|2,591
|17
|Putnam
|8,768
|44
|Rensselaer
|9,408
|32
|Rockland
|40,758
|127
|Saratoga
|12,465
|41
|Schenectady
|11,192
|24
|Schoharie
|1,284
|5
|Schuyler
|880
|1
|Seneca
|1,685
|1
|St. Lawrence
|5,790
|15
|Steuben
|5,653
|13
|Suffolk
|170,226
|664
|Sullivan
|4,995
|30
|Tioga
|2,925
|18
|Tompkins
|3,601
|15
|Ulster
|10,690
|71
|Warren
|2,968
|10
|Washington
|2,460
|12
|Wayne
|4,607
|9
|Westchester
|112,567
|359
|Wyoming
|2,947
|8
|Yates
|1,033
|1
Yesterday, 77 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 39,464. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Bronx
|11
|Broome
|1
|Chautauqua
|1
|Delaware
|1
|Dutchess
|1
|Erie
|1
|Kings
|14
|Manhattan
|6
|Monroe
|2
|Nassau
|4
|Niagara
|1
|Oneida
|1
|Onondaga
|2
|Queens
|9
|Richmond
|3
|Rockland
|1
|Saratoga
|1
|Seneca
|1
|Steuben
|1
|Suffolk
|5
|Sullivan
|2
|Tompkins
|4
|Westchester
|3