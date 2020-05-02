NY’s COVID-19 death toll has remained “obnoxiously and terrifyingly high,” Gov. Cuomo said

1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

NY’s COVID-19 death toll has remained “obnoxiously and terrifyingly high,” Gov. Cuomo said

News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (CBS) –New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that 299 people died due to the coronavirus on Friday. That marked a slight uptick from 289 deaths the day before – the first day in weeks that the single-day death toll had dropped below 300. 

“The number that I watch every day, which is the worst, is the number of deaths,” Cuomo said. “That number has remained obnoxiously and terrifyingly high, and it’s still not dropping at the rate we would like to see it drop.”

Cuomo said the number of overall hospitalizations and new hospitalizations per day had decreased.

Cuomo also discussed a statewide antibody study, with 15,000 people sampled. He said it found that 12 percent of people sampled in the state had been infected with COVID-19 as of May 1. He said this showed a decrease in cases from last month.

Cuomo also said that New York City subway cars will be cleaned every 24 hours, and that public transportation workers in New York City will receive regular antibody tests.

“They are stepping up in a big, big way,” Cuomo said about MTA employees. At least 98 MTA workers have died of COVID-19.

Cuomo was asked about how four-hour subway closures every night would affect the homeless New Yorkers who normally sleep on the trains.

“You are not helping the homeless by leaving them on a subway car in the middle of a global pandemic,” Cuomo said, adding that he believed it was an “opportunity” to connect homeless people with resources. However, he said that handling this issue would be up to the city government.

Cuomo announced that the state would distribute $25 million to food banks across the state, with the majority going to the New York City region. However, Cuomo said the “state budget is very stressed,” and called on philanthropies to help vulnerable demographics in the state.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss