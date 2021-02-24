NYS Conservative Party Chairman urges Gov. Cuomo to release profit figure from COVID-19 biography

PENFIELD, N.Y (WROC) -- Parents in the Penfield School District are calling for a full, five-day-a-week reopening of schools - and they're not interested in waiting. The district is currently operating with a hybrid learning model and an option for fully remote.

They're calling for this in the form of a petition, created by some parents with almost 500 signatures. Parents and students presented the petition to the school board on Tuesday night, followed by testimonies of why they believe hybrid learning isn't working for them.