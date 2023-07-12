ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — The state has expanded eligibility for those interested in applying for the New York State police. The maximum age was previously 29 years-old, but that has changed to 34 years-old.

“So again, just to widen the pool and give more people the opportunity,” said Rhania Traore, tech sergeant in recruitment for state police. She said raising the age for applicants will welcome a diverse and experienced group of people, such as military personnel or those who are looking to change career paths. She said the state has faced some hurdles with recruitment “You can see that these days there are many other opportunities to work from home … computer-based jobs, so many positions in tech, again facilitating being able to work from home, so that could be a challenge.

However, Traore said working as a state police is extremely rewarding, “You have the ability to serve your community and make a difference, it’s not just pulling people over for traffic infractions but it is responding to emergencies and you know people in need of help.” On top of helping the community, Traore said the salary, benefits and ability to move into different agencies are all available at the state police.

You can visit join state police.ny.gov if you’re interested in becoming a state trooper.