ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It was a successful night for most Finger Lakes area Assembly members looking to head back to Albany.

But one race is still too close to call. In the 135th district, Democratic incumbent Jen Lunsford is neck and neck with Republican challenger Joe Chenelly, as results continue to trickle in Wednesday morning.

The rest of the local delegation seems to be safe in their effort to retain their seats. Check out the results below.