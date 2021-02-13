NYS’ 7-day rolling virus positive percentage below 4% for first time since November

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR) — On Saturday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that New York State’s 7-day average COVID positivity rate dropped to 3.90 percent, the lowest since November 29. The 7-day average positivity rate is down 51 percent from the post-holiday peak in early January and it has declined for 36 consecutive days. Hospitalizations dropped to 6,888, the lowest number since Christmas Day. Hospitalizations are down by 916 this week, a 26 percent decline from the post-holiday peak. The statewide positivity rate dropped to 3.46 percent, the lowest since November 25. New York City’s 7-day average positivity rate dropped to 4.63 percent, the lowest since Christmas Day and a decrease of 28 percent from the post-holiday peak.

Eleven additional cases of the UK variant were identified in New York State. Eight were in New York City, two were in Suffolk County and one was in Rockland County, that county’s first case. To date, there are 70 known cases of the variant in New York City and in the following counties: Saratoga, Warren, Onondaga, Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester, Rockland, Ulster, Essex, Jefferson, Tompkins, Allegany and Niagara.

“Hospitalization and infection rates are continuing to fall statewide and New Yorkers should be commended for all their hard work and sacrifice which helped make this a reality,” Cuomo said. “If we are to win this war against COVID once and for all, we must keep driving down these rates, as well as to get as many shots into arms as possible. New York has the determination, toughness, and vaccination infrastructure to make all of this happen, but our success will ultimately be determined by our willingness to keep making the right decisions and I have every confidence that New Yorkers will continue to do just that.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 253,563

– 253,563 Total Positive – 8,763

– 8,763 Percent Positive – 3.46%

– 3.46% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.90%

– 3.90% Patient Hospitalization – 6,888 (-180)

– 6,888 (-180) Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -916

– -916 Patients Newly Admitted – 766

– 766 Hospital Counties – 56

– 56 Number ICU – 1,328 (-30)

– 1,328 (-30) Number ICU with Intubation – 908 (-33)

– 908 (-33) Total Discharges – 137,276 (+785)

– 137,276 (+785) Deaths – 125

– 125 Total Deaths – 37,009

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 283 0.03% 29% Central New York 139 0.02% 31% Finger Lakes 338 0.03% 40% Long Island 1,202 0.04% 30% Mid-Hudson 732 0.03% 43% Mohawk Valley 138 0.03% 31% New York City 3,491 0.04% 30% North Country 71 0.02% 53% Southern Tier 172 0.03% 45% Western New York 322 0.02% 35% Statewide 6,888 0.04% 33%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 240 190 18% Central New York 262 181 30% Finger Lakes 397 250 35% Long Island 868 691 21% Mid-Hudson 684 436 37% Mohawk Valley 127 97 27% New York City 2,598 2,115 20% North Country 59 36 42% Southern Tier 126 79 38% Western New York 545 336 37% Statewide 5,906 4,411 26%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THRUSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 3.03% 2.88% 2.56% Central New York 1.79% 1.74% 1.64% Finger Lakes 2.66% 2.54% 2.39% Long Island 5.17% 5.08% 4.86% Mid-Hudson 5.06% 4.98% 4.82% Mohawk Valley 2.57% 2.35% 2.20% New York City 4.95% 4.75% 4.63% North Country 4.24% 3.92% 3.86% Southern Tier 1.02% 0.95% 0.90% Western New York 3.51% 3.57% 3.50% Statewide 4.16% 4.04% 3.90%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH WEDNESDAY THRUSDAY FRIDAY Bronx 7.13% 6.69% 6.69% Brooklyn 5.58% 5.16% 5.00% Manhattan 3.31% 2.97% 2.87% Queens 5.42% 5.11% 4.94% Staten Island 5.04% 4.76% 4.76%

Of the 1,521,453 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 19,908 76 Allegany 2,747 13 Broome 13,648 63 Cattaraugus 4,133 27 Cayuga 5,144 21 Chautauqua 7,004 31 Chemung 6,266 17 Chenango 2,307 9 Clinton 3,161 32 Columbia 3,214 18 Cortland 3,004 14 Delaware 1,352 12 Dutchess 20,714 119 Erie 61,385 318 Essex 1,225 10 Franklin 1,791 15 Fulton 2,972 20 Genesee 4,182 14 Greene 2,513 13 Hamilton 269 5 Herkimer 4,423 14 Jefferson 4,413 29 Lewis 1,916 20 Livingston 3,333 31 Madison 3,682 13 Monroe 50,363 123 Montgomery 2,937 11 Nassau 138,784 840 Niagara 14,667 53 NYC 653,986 4,581 Oneida 19,117 49 Onondaga 31,351 90 Ontario 5,470 10 Orange 34,442 197 Orleans 2,363 10 Oswego 5,746 16 Otsego 2,158 14 Putnam 7,844 42 Rensselaer 8,527 44 Rockland 36,590 167 Saratoga 11,304 48 Schenectady 10,404 46 Schoharie 1,106 11 Schuyler 841 2 Seneca 1,487 7 St. Lawrence 4,922 48 Steuben 5,328 10 Suffolk 153,327 724 Sullivan 4,468 12 Tioga 2,656 16 Tompkins 3,316 16 Ulster 9,426 44 Warren 2,680 13 Washington 2,147 16 Wayne 4,298 18 Westchester 101,015 511 Wyoming 2,681 19 Yates 996 1

On Friday, 125 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 37,009. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: