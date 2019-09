New York Mayor Bill de Blasio arrives to speak in the Blue Room at City Hall, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. After five years of investigations and protests, the New York City Police Department on Monday fired Officer Daniel Pantaleo, involved in the 2014 chokehold death of Eric Garner, whose dying cries of “I can’t breathe” fueled a national debate over race and police use of force. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

(CBS) – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who vowed to take on “bully” President Trump, has officially dropped out of the packed 2020 presidential race.

He announced the end of his campaign on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Friday morning.

De Blasio had been struggling in polling over the last few months and did not make the stage for the last debate.

