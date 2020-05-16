1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

NYC man arrested in Hawaii after posting beach pictures on Instagram

News
Posted: / Updated:

(CBS) – Hawaii officials arrested a man from New York on Friday for violating the state’s 14-day quarantine rule for tourists. Tarique Peters, 23, of the Bronx posted photos on Instagram showing him outside his hotel room after he arrived in O’ahu on Monday, according to a news release from the office of Hawaii’s governor.

According to the news release Peters allegedly left his hotel room the same day he arrived “and traveled many places using public transportation.”

“Authorities became aware of his social media posts from citizens who saw posts of him — on the beach with a surfboard, sunbathing, and walking around Waikiki at night,” reads the release. “This morning agents were able to confirm with hotel personnel that had seen Peters leave his room and the premises on numerous occasions this week.”

He was arrested and booked on Friday, and his bail has been set at $4,000. 

Hawaii Attorney General Clare Connor said, “We appreciate the assistance of local people who spot flagrant violations of our emergency rules on various social media sites and report them to the appropriate authorities.”

Hawaii now requires tourists to list their contact and lodging information, and sign an agreement for 14 days of self-quarantine. “By signing the legal document, they acknowledge they understand violating the order is a criminal offense and they are subject to a $5,000 fine and/or a year imprisonment,” according to the state’s department of transportation.  

Recently, a California couple was arrested in Hawaii for violating the state’s quarantine rule, CBS Sacramento reports. According to the state, the couple refused to follow quarantine despite repeated warnings from their hotel staff.

Governor David Ige said in an online question-and-answer session that the mandatory quarantine order will continue through at least the end of June, CBS San Francisco reported Friday.

“These actions are extreme, but necessary, to flatten the curve and lay the groundwork for our recovery,” Ige said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss