ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 15-year-old from Erie County in New York is facing felony charges after allegedly threatening students to get them to send explicit photos of themselves.

According to New York State Police, a complaint was made in June by the Grand Island School District regarding several students being threatened if explicit photos of themselves were not provided. The suspect reportedly impersonated the principal of the Grand Island School and used multiple social media platforms to communicate the threats to the students.

As a result, the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and NYSP Computer Crimes Unit with the assistance of the Department of Homeland Security executed a search warrant at a residence in Erie County on June 22. The same day, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of SP Clarence arrested a 15-year-old from Erie County.

The teen was charged with Criminal Impersonation in the first degree which is a felony, Attempted Promoting an Obscene Sexual performance by a Child which is also a felony, and Coercion in the third degree which is a misdemeanor. The 15-year-old was processed at SP Clarence and was issued Family Court appearance tickets for a later date.