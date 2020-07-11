NY reports lowest 3-day average COVID-19 death toll since March 16

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBS) – New York reached several milestones in its fight against the coronavirus on Saturday. The state reported six COVID-19 deaths on Friday and its lowest three-day average death toll since mid-March: seven, the governor announced.

COVID-19 hospitalizations also dropped to their lowest since March 18. Less than 800 people were hospitalized with the disease across the state as of Saturday.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement that New Yorkers should be cautiously proud of the progress.

“As we allow ourselves to celebrate some good news — that hospitalizations have dropped below 800 for the first time since March 18 and the three-day average death toll is at its lowest since March 16 — I urge residents to stay New York Tough and not give up the ground we’ve worked so hard to gain together, particularly in the face of rising cases throughout the country and compliance issues here at home,” Cuomo said.

Today's update on the numbers:



69,203 tests were performed yesterday. 730 tests came back positive (1.05% of total).



Total hospitalizations fell to 799



Sadly, there were 6 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/mAwlD98Tr1 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 11, 2020

Of the 69,203 tests conducted statewide on Friday, 730 were positive, indicating that about 1.05 percent of people were positive for COVID-19, according to its department of health. A study in April, when the state’s pandemic was at its peak, showed the overall infection rate to be about 14 percent.

In Westchester County, where a total of 35,260 people have tested positive for the virus — one of the highest rates of any county — only 34 people tested positive on Friday. New York City had 307 new cases.

Seventy five people were admitted to a hospital for the disease statewide, down by 12 from the previous day, and 106 people were discharged.

“Throughout this pandemic, we’ve made progress by recognizing that state and local governments can’t fight the virus on their own—the efforts of everyday New Yorkers to socially distance, wear masks and wash their hands are central to our ability to slow the spread and save lives,” the governor said.

Melissa DeRosa, Secretary to Governor Cuomo, also encouraged New York residents to keep wearing masks, writing on Twitter: “Let’s go NY — don’t stop now!”

Today NY's hospitalization dropped below 800 for the first time since March 18th



Let's go NY — don't stop now!



Wear a Mask😷



Stay #newyorktough 💪 https://t.co/wOmX1RkgkF — Melissa DeRosa (@melissadderosa) July 11, 2020

New York’s momentum in stemming the virus’ spread starkly contrasts realities in other parts of the country. Florida, California and Texas this week all reported their highest daily coronavirus death tolls yet. And according to data gathered by Johns Hopkins University, the United States reported more than 66,000 new cases on Friday, a record. On June 22, less than one month ago, only 30,500 cases were reported.