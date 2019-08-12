NY police officer and her passenger die in fiery car crash

NEW YORK (AP) — A 24-year-old off-duty New York Police Department officer and her passenger have died after a car driven by the officer veered off a Manhattan parkway, hit a tree and erupted in flames.

Police identified the victims of the 3:45 a.m. Sunday crash as 24-year-old Kimberly Lajara and 32-year-old Oscar Monegro. Police say Lajara was a member of the 121st Precinct in Staten Island.

Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted, “We’re mourning the loss of one of New York’s Finest today.”

Police say Lajara was driving a white 2016 Mercedes Benz south on the Henry Hudson Parkway near West 98th Street when she lost control and crashed into a tree in the median. Lajara and Monegro were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the crash investigation is ongoing.

