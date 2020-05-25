1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Top NY judge on reopening Capital Region courts Tuesday

NY News

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Janet DiFiore, New York’s Chief Judge, says state courts are restoring in-person operations in Albany, Columbia, Greene, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Warren, and Washington Counties on Tuesday, following openings last week in Fulton, Montgomery, and Schoharie Counties.

DiFiore says the court system supports the phased plan to reopen regional economies. Everywhere that’s open across the Capital Region has authorized filing new lawsuits previously considered nonessential

Currently, new lawsuits can only be filed electronically wherever NYSCEF e-filing is available. Wherever it’s not, new matters must come through traditional mail, provided the region has been cleared to start phase one. Take a look at Administrative Order 114, which outlines these protocols:

AO-114-20[1]Download

Still, supporting phased reopening means defining a new normal for courtroom procedures and safety measures designed to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. DiFiore counsels caution and patience as restrictions carefully loosen.

“This is not a return to business as usual.”

Janet DiFiore
Chief Judge of the State of New York

For those who must be physically present, they’ve enacted standard safety measures like requiring masks, maintaining social distance, upgraded cleaning standards, availability of personal protective equipment, plexiglass partitions throughout courthouses, and coronavirus screenings.

Slowing courthouse traffic by limiting public access and reducing density is meant to protect essential personnel or individuals on official business. Instead, the state justice system will increasingly rely on virtual options as much as possible.

DiFiore says the state’s backlog of undecided motions has been cleared in almost all courts outside of New York City. In New York City, high-volume Housing Courts have started teleconferencing in pending evictions, where both sides have legal representation. They hope to clear the docket ahead of a barrage of filings they anticipate once the eviction moratoriums expire June 20.

Although the initial application period for the bar exam closed May 15, the court system hopes to accept new applications on a rolling basis as space permits, in order to maintain social distancing guidelines.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss