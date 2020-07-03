1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

State police nab 3 with illegal weapons on Thruway traffic stop

NY News

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

Police officer making an arrest, escorting a young man in handcuffs toward the back seat of his police car, at night.

Schodack, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Three New Yorkers were apprehended after state police say they found an arsenal of weapons during a traffic stop on the Berkshire Spur of Interstate 90 in Schodack.

On Wednesday at about 11:15 a.m., police say they pulled over Dana L. Higginbotham’s vehicle for multiple vehicle and traffic violations. Police say they established probable cause to search the vehicle while interviewing Higginbotham, 33, of West Coxsackie.

During the search, police say they found a Henry Repeating 45-70 rifle, a Dan Wesson .357 mag revolver, and a billy club. Police reportedly determined the rifle to be stolen, and realized that Higginbotham was wanted in Coeymans.

Higginbotham and passengers Sierra N. Wase, 27, of Leeds and Marshall R. Tucker, 38, of Saugerties were all charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen firearms.

Higginbotham was turned over to Coeymans police regarding the active warrants, and Tucker was jailed due to prior convictions. Though each potentially faces several years in prison, sentencing would be different for each individual if convicted on both charges, due to their different criminal records.

Destination NY

