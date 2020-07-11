Sen. Gillibrand asks for loan forgiveness for NY hospitals

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is calling on Congress to provide financial relief to hospitals that are now struggling to stay afloat amid the pandemic.

The Senator is asking for loan forgiveness for hospitals across New York State. She said hospitals in New York reported an average revenue loss of more than 40 percent just in the month of March.

The steep interest rates on Medicare Accelerated Advanced Payments has left many hospitals unable to repay.

Sen. Gillibrand said that without additional federal support, New York hospitals will be forced to make disastrous cuts as well as layoff essential healthcare workers.