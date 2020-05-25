1  of  74
Police investigating another shooting in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Investigators are on the scene of a shooting in a residential neighborhood late Monday morning. It happened on Colonie and Lark Streets in Albany.

Police shut down a section of the road, using crime tape to cordon off the shooting scene. Officers tell News10 they have very little information, including the condition of a victim or any suspects. But they do say the victim was driven from the shooting location to Henry Johnson Boulevard and Clinton Avenue, where they flagged down an ambulance.

It’s the second Memorial Day Weekend shooting in Albany. Two teenagers were shot Saturday night on Thornton Sreet. A 17-year-old was shot in the leg and an 18-year-old was hit in the arm.

