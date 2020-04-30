Breaking News
2 new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 46 new cases, more recovered cases than active
NYS updates guidelines for returning nursing home employees who tested positive

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Health announced that they’re expanding on the CDC’s requirements for nursing home employees returning to work after testing positive for COVID-19.

The CDC said workers could return 72 hours after recovery, which is defined as no fever without fever-reducing medications as well as improvement of respiratory symptoms, and seven days after symptoms first appeared.

The New York State is now adhering by their own, more strict regulations.

They are now requiring that nursing home employees who tested positive but remained asymptomatic can’t return to work for 14 days from the day they tested positive in any situation.

Employees that exhibited symptoms can’t return to work until 14 days after the onset of symptoms, as long as the three days have passed since the resolution of the fever and respiratory symptoms are improving.

The nursing homes that may face staff shortages because of this have access to an online portal that currently includes over 95,000 healthcare workers across the nation. 400 nursing homes have access to the portal and about 200 have used it.

