NY AG planning to take legal action against New York State Capitol rioters

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Legal action is being taken against New York State Capitol rioters.
New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced on Wednesday that she plans to take legal action against individuals who are considering riots at the New York State Capitol in Albany, New York and at state Capitols across the nation through January 20, 2021.
AG James shared that she is working with law enforcement on the state level to monitor threats that are reported to NYS and plans to take legal action against any rioters.
Attorney General James released the following statement.
“After last week’s deadly attack at the U.S. Capitol, my office is closely monitoring all threats against our state Capitol in Albany. While I am working with law enforcement on the ground to ensure the chaos that we saw in Washington, DC does not take place right here in New York, we will not hesitate to take legal action against anyone who seeks to terrorize or harm legislators, Capitol staff, law enforcement, or members of the public. Our system of government may not be perfect, but it works, and we will not allow those fueled by lies and unhinged conspiracy theories to run wild as they violently seek to overthrow the government through sedition and insurrection. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, our duly elected president and vice president, will assume office on January 20th and history will remember all who sought to destroy our democratic republic.”
