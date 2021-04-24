NY administers nearly 1.2 million vaccine doses in 7 days

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. – Alaska became the first state in the country last week to open vaccination access to everyone over the age of 16 and has fully vaccinated 16 percent of the state’s population, the highest rate in the country. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Close to 1.2 million vaccine doses have been administered in New York over the past seven days. Almost 190,000 doses were also administered in the 24 hours leading up to the governor’s Saturday vaccination update.

Speaking on Saturday, Governor Cuomo said the state’s vaccination progress was something New Yorkers “could take great pride in,” but added “we are not out of the woods yet. The governor went on to say:

“This virus is still out there and the footrace against the infection rate is still on. More than 30 percent of New Yorkers have been fully vaccinated, but if we slow down now we risk undoing our hard-earned progress. As we have done since day one, we will continue to work with local communities and providers to make sure the vaccine is accessible to every New Yorker, and to remind everyone that the vaccine is effective and necessary to defeat COVID once and for all.”

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered – 14,295,610

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 189,254

Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,173,590

Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 43.8%

Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 30.7% 

 People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series 
RegionCumulativeTotalIncrease over past24 hoursCumulativeTotalIncrease over past24 hours
Capital Region511,2014,403370,5274,766
Central New York428,8172,632330,6075,352
Finger Lakes530,6863,959391,5044,786
Long Island1,081,42110,364724,17214,118
Mid-Hudson926,6229,941622,82312,500
Mohawk Valley210,6031,240162,2792,048
New York City3,995,56646,0222,731,35648,048
North Country200,484868167,4821,737
Southern Tier277,7121,798210,1213,693
Western New York574,5555,701412,6575,938
Statewide8,737,66786,9286,123,528102,986
 
                                                     		1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTALCUMULATIVE
Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20163,6500163,650163,650
Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27452,1250452,125 615,775
Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03227,3950227,395843,170
Week 4Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10239,025165,150404,1751,247,345
Week 5Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17221,315119,925 341,240 1,588,585
Week 6Doses arriving01/18- 01/24250,400462,395 712,795 2,301,380
Week 7Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31260,150239,525499,6752,801,055
Week 8Doses arriving02/01 – 02/07321,850220,720542,5703,343,625
Week 9Doses arriving02/8 – 02/14320,000244,500564,5003,908,125
Week 10Doses arriving2/15 – 2/21356,990265,525622,5154,530,640
Week 11Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28393,530305,780699,3105,229,950
Week 12Doses arriving03/01 – 03/071,020,660290,5001,311,1606,541,110
Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 – 03/14618,880526,4151,145,2957,686,405
Week 14 Doses arriving 03/15 – 3/21699,790584,7751,284,5658,970,970
Week 15 Doses arriving 03/22 – 3/28828,000737,0801,565,08010,536,050
Week 16 Doses arriving 03/29 – 04/04819,800569,9051,389,705 11,925,755
Week 17 Doses arriving 04/05 – 04/121,068,455658,7701,727,22513,652,980
Week 18 Doses    
arriving 04/12 – 04/18		763,825774,8251,538,65015,191,630

