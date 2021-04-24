NY administers nearly 1.2 million vaccine doses in 7 days

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. – Alaska became the first state in the country last week to open vaccination access to everyone over the age of 16 and has fully vaccinated 16 percent of the state’s population, the highest rate in the country. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Close to 1.2 million vaccine doses have been administered in New York over the past seven days. Almost 190,000 doses were also administered in the 24 hours leading up to the governor’s Saturday vaccination update.

Speaking on Saturday, Governor Cuomo said the state’s vaccination progress was something New Yorkers “could take great pride in,” but added “we are not out of the woods yet. The governor went on to say:

“This virus is still out there and the footrace against the infection rate is still on. More than 30 percent of New Yorkers have been fully vaccinated, but if we slow down now we risk undoing our hard-earned progress. As we have done since day one, we will continue to work with local communities and providers to make sure the vaccine is accessible to every New Yorker, and to remind everyone that the vaccine is effective and necessary to defeat COVID once and for all.” Governor Andrew Cuomo

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered – 14,295,610

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 189,254

Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,173,590

Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 43.8%

Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 30.7%

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region CumulativeTotal Increase over past24 hours CumulativeTotal Increase over past24 hours Capital Region 511,201 4,403 370,527 4,766 Central New York 428,817 2,632 330,607 5,352 Finger Lakes 530,686 3,959 391,504 4,786 Long Island 1,081,421 10,364 724,172 14,118 Mid-Hudson 926,622 9,941 622,823 12,500 Mohawk Valley 210,603 1,240 162,279 2,048 New York City 3,995,566 46,022 2,731,356 48,048 North Country 200,484 868 167,482 1,737 Southern Tier 277,712 1,798 210,121 3,693 Western New York 574,555 5,701 412,657 5,938 Statewide 8,737,667 86,928 6,123,528 102,986