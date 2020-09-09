New York senators announce $73M in upstate funding for pandemic recovery

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced $73,034,187 of Community Development Block Grant funding for communities in New York that are rebuilding from the pandemic.

Check out the breakdown of funding by locality:

Albany $1,082,082 Amherst Town $1,159,433 Auburn $267,435 Binghamton $594,320 Brookhaven Town $3,284,817 Buffalo $3,179,604 Cheektowaga Town $864,606 Colonie Town $697,697 Dunkirk $111,257 Elmira $266,199 Glen Falls $162,525 Greece $705,583 Hamburg Town $524,505 Irondequoit $355,109 Ithaca $367,837 Jamestown $302,569 Kingston $256,376 Middletown $250,534 Mount Vernon $737,432 Newburgh $370,023 New Rochelle $812,745 Niagara Falls $774,234 Poughkeepsie $473,819 Rochester $2,371,177 Rome $296,621 Saratoga Springs $358,743 Schenectady $619,061 Syracuse $1,676,401 Tonawanda Town $624,178 Troy $577,015 Union Town $477,421 Utica $679,576 Watertown City $280,910 White Plains $652,850 Yonkers $2,242,970 Dutchess County $2,014,752 Erie County $2,461,149 Monroe County $2,705,056 Onondaga County $2,423,643 Orange County $1,945,203 Rockland County $2,588,407 Westchester County $3,289,202 NY Nonentitlement $27,149,111

A statement from the senators accounting for the funds describes this as “the third tranche of Schumer-negotiated CARES Act supplemental funding.” Schumer says, “The Community Development Block Grant is a vital stream of investment that supports local economic growth, vital services to seniors and families, community revitalization, and affordable housing. Even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, we must not forget to invest in our future, and this funding does just that.”

The CDBG program funds will go directly to localities from the Department of Housing and Urban Development upon application. The money is meant to invest in local development, neighborhood revitalization efforts, transformative housing, and public infrastructure.

“This federal funding will help New Yorkers stay resilient during the pandemic and build on efforts to revitalize communities, create new jobs, and attract even more investments—all while helping ensure that housing can be accessible for all,” said Senator Gillibrand.