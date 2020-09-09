Prude Death Investigation

New York senators announce $73M in upstate funding for pandemic recovery

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced $73,034,187 of Community Development Block Grant funding for communities in New York that are rebuilding from the pandemic.

Check out the breakdown of funding by locality:

Albany$1,082,082
Amherst Town$1,159,433
Auburn$267,435
Binghamton$594,320
Brookhaven Town$3,284,817
Buffalo$3,179,604
Cheektowaga Town$864,606
Colonie Town$697,697
Dunkirk$111,257
Elmira$266,199
Glen Falls$162,525
Greece$705,583
Hamburg Town$524,505
Irondequoit$355,109
Ithaca$367,837
Jamestown$302,569
Kingston$256,376
Middletown$250,534
Mount Vernon$737,432
Newburgh$370,023
New Rochelle$812,745
Niagara Falls$774,234
Poughkeepsie$473,819
Rochester$2,371,177
Rome$296,621
Saratoga Springs$358,743
Schenectady$619,061
Syracuse$1,676,401
Tonawanda Town$624,178
Troy$577,015
Union Town$477,421
Utica$679,576
Watertown City$280,910
White Plains$652,850
Yonkers$2,242,970
Dutchess County$2,014,752
Erie County$2,461,149
Monroe County$2,705,056
Onondaga County$2,423,643
Orange County$1,945,203
Rockland County$2,588,407
Westchester County$3,289,202
NY Nonentitlement$27,149,111

A statement from the senators accounting for the funds describes this as “the third tranche of Schumer-negotiated CARES Act supplemental funding.” Schumer says, “The Community Development Block Grant is a vital stream of investment that supports local economic growth, vital services to seniors and families, community revitalization, and affordable housing. Even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, we must not forget to invest in our future, and this funding does just that.”

The CDBG program funds will go directly to localities from the Department of Housing and Urban Development upon application. The money is meant to invest in local development, neighborhood revitalization efforts, transformative housing, and public infrastructure.

“This federal funding will help New Yorkers stay resilient during the pandemic and build on efforts to revitalize communities, create new jobs, and attract even more investments—all while helping ensure that housing can be accessible for all,” said Senator Gillibrand.

