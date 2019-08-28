Local lawmakers push back against new license plate fees

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WROC) — Two lawmakers are taking up the mission to speak out against the $25 license plate fee.

“People are paying enough down there and they do not want to pay an additional fee,” said Matthew Hoose, Ontario County Clerk. “They are also curious why it is mandatory this time to get new license plates.”

The fee was approved by state legislature over a decade ago. Governor Andrew Cuomo has faced criticism over the plan from both parties.

At a press conference Wednesday Senator Robert Ortt and Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb announced their plan to fight the license plate fees.

Last week Governor Cuomo announced drivers with license plates more than ten years old will have to get new plates beginning in April of next year.

Kolb and Ortt announced they will be going across the state to fight the plan. They said it is a way to squeeze more money out of taxpayers.

“Nowhere between 2009 and today, over a decade, has any proposal like this occurred. The law says you can charge $25 but there is discretion. You can charge as low as a dollar but we didn’t do a dollar,” said Ortt. “And if we did one dollar or two dollars I don’t think you’d have the reaction you are having.”

At an unrelated event Cuomo said, “How can you be shocked and amazed? Why don’t you read the laws that you pass? So it’s disingenuous for anyone to say ‘I’m amazed the plates cost 25 dollars.’ It’s been that price for over a decade, before I was governor.”

Cuomo also said older plates should be replaced because the current plates don’t work with new technology in the Thruway, specifically EZ-Pass.

“I don’t buy it,” said Ortt. “This is the first time I have heard from anybody saying that the license plates out there weren’t working. I’ve never heard from someone from the DMV.”

The $25 fee was approved in 2009. Cuomo took office in 2011.