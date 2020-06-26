Landmarks to be lit in LGBTQ pride flag colors throughout New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that iconic state landmarks will be lit up in the rainbow colors of the LGBTQ pride flag through Sunday, and the Mario Cuomo Bridge will shine in transgender flag colors on Friday.
Although June is pride month, pride parades and events across the state and country have been sharply limited to online events due to the ongoing pandemic. The following landmarks will be illuminated to celebrate pride and the 50th anniversary of the first Pride march in New York City:
- The spire of One World Trade Center
- The Pershing Square Viaduct
- The Kosciuszko Bridge
- The Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
- The Mid-Hudson Bridge
- The marque at the front of Whiteface Lake Placid Olympic Center
- The SUNY Central Administration Building
- The State Education Building
- The Alfred E. Smith Building
- Niagara Falls
- The State Fair Exposition Center
- LED boards featured at the State Fair Main Gate
On Friday, the Office of the State Comptroller also released a “Celebrating Pride” video: