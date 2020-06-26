Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Landmarks to be lit in LGBTQ pride flag colors throughout New York

NY News

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that iconic state landmarks will be lit up in the rainbow colors of the LGBTQ pride flag through Sunday, and the Mario Cuomo Bridge will shine in transgender flag colors on Friday.

Although June is pride month, pride parades and events across the state and country have been sharply limited to online events due to the ongoing pandemic. The following landmarks will be illuminated to celebrate pride and the 50th anniversary of the first Pride march in New York City:

  • The spire of One World Trade Center
  • The Pershing Square Viaduct
  • The Kosciuszko Bridge
  • The Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
  • The Mid-Hudson Bridge
  • The marque at the front of Whiteface Lake Placid Olympic Center
  • The SUNY Central Administration Building
  • The State Education Building
  • The Alfred E. Smith Building
  • Niagara Falls
  • The State Fair Exposition Center
  • LED boards featured at the State Fair Main Gate

“We have and continue to lead the way on equality…Lighting these landmarks is just one way we can come together this month and celebrate the progress we’ve made and send a clear message to the federal government and the world that LGBTQ people are welcomed in this state, and we will never stop fighting for equality.”

Andrew Cuomo
Governor of New York

On Friday, the Office of the State Comptroller also released a “Celebrating Pride” video:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss