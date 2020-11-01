Governor Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

NY News
Posted:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference on September 08, 2020 in New York City. Cuomo, though easing restrictions on casinos and malls throughout the state, has declined to do so for indoor dining in restaurants in New York City despite pressure from business owners, citing struggles by the city to enforce the state’s previous orders. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“New York had the highest positivity rate in the nation at the peak of this crisis — now we have the third lowest in the nation. New Yorkers should be very proud of that fact, but we also need to remain vigilant,” Governor Cuomo said. “The fall is difficult for everyone – many countries are closing down again or implementing restrictions, and while in New York we’re managing it well, we need to stay smart: wear a mask, wash your hands, socially distance and be united, because we can only beat this virus together.”

The Governor said that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state’s Micro-Cluster strategy is 3.10%, and outside the focus zone areas is 1.36%. Within the focus areas, 13,283 test results were reported Saturday, yielding 412 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 135,652 test results were reported, yielding 1,843 positives. Full results for tests reported Saturday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below:

FOCUS ZONE10/4- 10/10 % Positive10/11- 10/17 % Positive10/18- 10/25 % PositiveCurrent 7-day rolling averageDay Prior (10/30) % PositiveYesterday (10/31) % Positive
Brooklyn red-zone focus area % positive5.86%5.29%4.44%3.93%5.24%4.25%
Brooklyn yellow-zone focus area % positive1.36%1.93%2.38%2.71%2.38%2.67%
Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills yellow-zone focus area % positive2.27%2.03%2.40%2.65%2.28%2.88%
Queens Far Rockaway yellow-zone focus area % positive2.71%2.70%2.00%1.71%1.72%1.17%
Rockland red-zone focus area % positive9.77%4.54%3.65%4.08%6.44%4.20%
Orange orange-zone focus area % positive12.41%4.62%2.64%2.43%2.95%3.75%
Broome yellow-zone focus area % positive3.63%4.05%6.39%6.00%3.53%2.31%
Steuben yellow-zone focus area % positive7.82%7.52%4.42%4.99%3.77%9.71%
Chemung orange-zone focus area % positive6.49%7.12%8.36%5.52%5.35%5.16%
All focus area statewide % positive3.18%3.00%3.27%3.28%3.01%3.10%
Statewide % positive with all focus areas included1.18%1.16%1.31%1.54%1.49%1.51%
Statewide % positive without all focus areas included1.01%1.06%1.06%1.34%1.30%1.36%

Sunday’s data is summarized below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,125 (+4)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 134
  • Hospital Counties – 50
  • Number ICU – 259 (+11)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 117 (-5)
  • Total Discharges – 79,831 (+114)
  • Deaths – 17
  • Total Deaths – 25,824

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region1.1%0.9%1.0%
Central New York2.4%1.9%1.7%
Finger Lakes2.4%1.9%2.3%
Long Island1.3%1.3%1.4%
Mid-Hudson2.0%2.2%2.2%
Mohawk Valley0.5%1.2%0.8%
New York City1.6%1.3%1.4%
North Country1.2%1.5%1.5%
Southern Tier0.7%1.0%0.8%
Western New York2.3%2.5%2.6%

Each New York City borough’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Bronx1.6%1.6%1.8%
Brooklyn1.5%1.4%1.4%
Manhattan1.2%0.8%0.9%
Queens1.7%1.5%1.7%
Staten Island2.9%2.1%2.9%

Of the 509,735 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany3,75026
Allegany3487
Broome3,73828
Cattaraugus54913
Cayuga45315
Chautauqua1,01723
Chemung1,85226
Chenango4256
Clinton2707
Columbia7368
Cortland5895
Delaware1925
Dutchess5,56518
Erie13,531118
Essex2030
Franklin871
Fulton3672
Genesee4114
Greene5161
Hamilton191
Herkimer3993
Jefferson2222
Lewis1482
Livingston35018
Madison5939
Monroe7,705109
Montgomery2730
Nassau50,294141
Niagara2,13713
NYC264,155946
Oneida2,85120
Onondaga5,76266
Ontario7109
Orange13,88959
Orleans4130
Oswego6484
Otsego4216
Putnam1,86116
Rensselaer1,1248
Rockland18,26588
Saratoga1,42318
Schenectady1,62222
Schoharie1151
Schuyler1492
Seneca1491
St. Lawrence4238
Steuben1,08729
Suffolk49,538142
Sullivan1,8184
Tioga69910
Tompkins6566
Ulster2,5569
Warren4681
Washington3503
Wayne56111
Westchester40,946149
Wyoming2034
Yates1342

Saturday, 17 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,824. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Allegany3
Bronx1
Broome2
Columbia1
Dutchess1
Kings2
Manhattan1
Nassau1
Queens1
Richmond2
Suffolk1
Westchester1

