Governor Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“New York had the highest positivity rate in the nation at the peak of this crisis — now we have the third lowest in the nation. New Yorkers should be very proud of that fact, but we also need to remain vigilant,” Governor Cuomo said. “The fall is difficult for everyone – many countries are closing down again or implementing restrictions, and while in New York we’re managing it well, we need to stay smart: wear a mask, wash your hands, socially distance and be united, because we can only beat this virus together.”
The Governor said that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state’s Micro-Cluster strategy is 3.10%, and outside the focus zone areas is 1.36%. Within the focus areas, 13,283 test results were reported Saturday, yielding 412 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 135,652 test results were reported, yielding 1,843 positives. Full results for tests reported Saturday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below:
|FOCUS ZONE
|10/4- 10/10 % Positive
|10/11- 10/17 % Positive
|10/18- 10/25 % Positive
|Current 7-day rolling average
|Day Prior (10/30) % Positive
|Yesterday (10/31) % Positive
|Brooklyn red-zone focus area % positive
|5.86%
|5.29%
|4.44%
|3.93%
|5.24%
|4.25%
|Brooklyn yellow-zone focus area % positive
|1.36%
|1.93%
|2.38%
|2.71%
|2.38%
|2.67%
|Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills yellow-zone focus area % positive
|2.27%
|2.03%
|2.40%
|2.65%
|2.28%
|2.88%
|Queens Far Rockaway yellow-zone focus area % positive
|2.71%
|2.70%
|2.00%
|1.71%
|1.72%
|1.17%
|Rockland red-zone focus area % positive
|9.77%
|4.54%
|3.65%
|4.08%
|6.44%
|4.20%
|Orange orange-zone focus area % positive
|12.41%
|4.62%
|2.64%
|2.43%
|2.95%
|3.75%
|Broome yellow-zone focus area % positive
|3.63%
|4.05%
|6.39%
|6.00%
|3.53%
|2.31%
|Steuben yellow-zone focus area % positive
|7.82%
|7.52%
|4.42%
|4.99%
|3.77%
|9.71%
|Chemung orange-zone focus area % positive
|6.49%
|7.12%
|8.36%
|5.52%
|5.35%
|5.16%
|All focus area statewide % positive
|3.18%
|3.00%
|3.27%
|3.28%
|3.01%
|3.10%
|Statewide % positive with all focus areas included
|1.18%
|1.16%
|1.31%
|1.54%
|1.49%
|1.51%
|Statewide % positive without all focus areas included
|1.01%
|1.06%
|1.06%
|1.34%
|1.30%
|1.36%
Sunday’s data is summarized below:
- Patient Hospitalization – 1,125 (+4)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 134
- Hospital Counties – 50
- Number ICU – 259 (+11)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 117 (-5)
- Total Discharges – 79,831 (+114)
- Deaths – 17
- Total Deaths – 25,824
Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Capital Region
|1.1%
|0.9%
|1.0%
|Central New York
|2.4%
|1.9%
|1.7%
|Finger Lakes
|2.4%
|1.9%
|2.3%
|Long Island
|1.3%
|1.3%
|1.4%
|Mid-Hudson
|2.0%
|2.2%
|2.2%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.5%
|1.2%
|0.8%
|New York City
|1.6%
|1.3%
|1.4%
|North Country
|1.2%
|1.5%
|1.5%
|Southern Tier
|0.7%
|1.0%
|0.8%
|Western New York
|2.3%
|2.5%
|2.6%
Each New York City borough’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Bronx
|1.6%
|1.6%
|1.8%
|Brooklyn
|1.5%
|1.4%
|1.4%
|Manhattan
|1.2%
|0.8%
|0.9%
|Queens
|1.7%
|1.5%
|1.7%
|Staten Island
|2.9%
|2.1%
|2.9%
Of the 509,735 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|3,750
|26
|Allegany
|348
|7
|Broome
|3,738
|28
|Cattaraugus
|549
|13
|Cayuga
|453
|15
|Chautauqua
|1,017
|23
|Chemung
|1,852
|26
|Chenango
|425
|6
|Clinton
|270
|7
|Columbia
|736
|8
|Cortland
|589
|5
|Delaware
|192
|5
|Dutchess
|5,565
|18
|Erie
|13,531
|118
|Essex
|203
|0
|Franklin
|87
|1
|Fulton
|367
|2
|Genesee
|411
|4
|Greene
|516
|1
|Hamilton
|19
|1
|Herkimer
|399
|3
|Jefferson
|222
|2
|Lewis
|148
|2
|Livingston
|350
|18
|Madison
|593
|9
|Monroe
|7,705
|109
|Montgomery
|273
|0
|Nassau
|50,294
|141
|Niagara
|2,137
|13
|NYC
|264,155
|946
|Oneida
|2,851
|20
|Onondaga
|5,762
|66
|Ontario
|710
|9
|Orange
|13,889
|59
|Orleans
|413
|0
|Oswego
|648
|4
|Otsego
|421
|6
|Putnam
|1,861
|16
|Rensselaer
|1,124
|8
|Rockland
|18,265
|88
|Saratoga
|1,423
|18
|Schenectady
|1,622
|22
|Schoharie
|115
|1
|Schuyler
|149
|2
|Seneca
|149
|1
|St. Lawrence
|423
|8
|Steuben
|1,087
|29
|Suffolk
|49,538
|142
|Sullivan
|1,818
|4
|Tioga
|699
|10
|Tompkins
|656
|6
|Ulster
|2,556
|9
|Warren
|468
|1
|Washington
|350
|3
|Wayne
|561
|11
|Westchester
|40,946
|149
|Wyoming
|203
|4
|Yates
|134
|2
Saturday, 17 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,824. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Allegany
|3
|Bronx
|1
|Broome
|2
|Columbia
|1
|Dutchess
|1
|Kings
|2
|Manhattan
|1
|Nassau
|1
|Queens
|1
|Richmond
|2
|Suffolk
|1
|Westchester
|1