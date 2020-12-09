Governor Cuomo outlines COVID-19 vaccine distribution in New York State

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo held a media briefing where new COVID-19 guidelines were put into place, which included no media present in the room, and Plexiglas dividers between the Governor and those in attendance.

New York State is set to receive 170,000 doses of the initial Pfizer vaccine, as soon as this weekend. Nationwide, six million doses are set to be distributed within days.

So who will be getting the vaccine first in New York State? Nursing home staff and nursing home residents will be the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, along with “high risk” hospital workers, which include those who work in the ICU, emergency room, or in pulmonary care. Rules have been established as to who gets the vaccine first in hospitals, and those rules have been sent to the hospitals. The hospitals will choose who will get the vaccine first, based on the high-risk guidelines.

By region, here is the estimated allocation of the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine:

Capital Region: 7,850

Central New York: 6,400

Finger Lakes: 11,150

Long Island: 26,500

Mid-Hudson: 19,200

Mohawk Valley: 4,200

New York City: 72,000

North Country: 3,700

Southern Tier: 4,500

Western New York: 14,500

After high-risk and nursing home residents and staff receive the vaccine, the second group to receive the vaccine will be all long term care workers, staff, and residents, along with EMS workers. After that, essential workers and then the general population will be eligible for the vaccination.

Cuomo also announced a partnership with CVS and Walgreens to vaccinate nursing home residents, much like is done with the flu vaccine:

Governor Cuomo also gave an update on the state’s daily coronavirus numbers:

