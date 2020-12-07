Governor Cuomo calling on retired doctors, nurses into service to deal with rising COVID-19 cases

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo spoke from New York City, where he gave a call out to retired doctors and nurses who are able to come back into service to deal with the rising COVID-19 cases across the state. Cuomo said for those doctors and nurses, New York State would automatically renew their registrations without a cost to them.

Cuomo also said that as of Monday, hospitals will be required to increase their capacity by 25% to deal with the surge in cases.

Cuomo warned that more restrictions may be coming if regions cannot get their hospitalization rate stabilized. If, after five days, the rate hasn’t stabilized, regions in New York State that are not in an orange zone could have indoor dining capacity drop from 50% to 25%. In New York City, that could lead to no indoor dining at all.

Looking at the numbers, New York State has an overall infection rate of 4.79%. In the microclusters, that average is 6.57%. On Sunday, 80 New Yorkers passed away, while 4,602 were hospitalized, with 872 of those in the ICU. New York State did over 152,000 tests on Sunday, as well.

Infection rate by region is below:

Capital Region: 4.6%

Central New York: 5.55%

Finger Lakes: 7.01%

Long Island: 5.5%

Mid-Hudson: 6.03%

Mohawk Valley: 6.53%

New York City: 4.04%

North Country: 4.5%

Western New York: 7.34%

During Monday’s briefing, Cuomo was joined by Dr. Anthony Fauci, who listened to Cuomo’s presentation and then answered a few questions.

After Cuomo spoke, Facui said, “Very interesting plan you have for New York. It seems very sound and you have some backup contingencies.”

During his presentation, Cuomo showed a graph showing the numbers of patients currently hospitalzied with COVID-19, along with the percentage of the regional population that is hospitalized. Those numbers are below: