ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) – Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Saturday to expand eligibility to victim compensation funds for crime victims and survivors. The governor says the bill removes the requirement that victims provide documentation from law enforcement in order to be eligible for compensation and expands the window of time in which a victim can file a compensation claim.

Legislation S.214A/A.2105A expands eligibility for the victims and survivors to access victim compensation funds by removing the requirement that victims must report to law enforcement and provide corresponding documentation to be able to receive compensation.

“We’re making it easier for victims and survivors of crime to access the compensation available to them,” Hochul said. “As victims recover, this legislation will support New Yorkers in their time of need and ensure that they can receive the benefits they deserve.”

The legislation also allows victims to provide alternative forms of evidence that would show that a qualifying crime occurred.