Gov. Cuomo signs legislation to prevent excessive out of network emergency room charges

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation Thursday to protect patients from excessive out of network emergency room charges.

The new law requires health insurance companies to ensure when patients receive care from a non-participating provider, they will pay the same amount they would if they received care from a participating provider.

“In an emergency, every second counts and it’s ridiculous to expect someone facing a potential life or death situation to first check and see if a hospital is part of their health insurance network,” Gov. Cuomo said. “With this new law, insurers will need to do the right things and make sure patients aren’t strapped with excessive and potentially debilitating out of pocket costs tomorrow simply because they needed emergency room care today.”

The law goes into effect immediately.