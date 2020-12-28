Former SU basketball player partners with local church to giveaway nearly 500 hats, gloves and scarves Sunday afternoon

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thanks to a former Syracuse University basketball player, more than 400 hats, gloves and scarves were given away on Sunday at the Well of Hope Church located at 1640 South Ave.

Former SU basketball player Eric Devendorf organized the giveaway, and it took place from 1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. A few other former SU basketball players were also on hand to help the cause.

“Well giving back is key, especially for me. You know, I wouldn’t be where I am or accomplish the things that I’ve accomplished, and I’m pretty sure the other guys can agree, we wouldn’t be where we are if it weren’t for other people. So we’re just paying it forward,” former SU basketball player Demetris Nichols said.

The giveaway is Devendorf’s latest effort to help the Syracuse community, as he also recently established a fund to help local small businesses. The small business fund has already raised nearly $50,000.