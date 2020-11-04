Exhibit celebrating 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote on display at Power City Eatery in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – A new exhibit celebrating the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment is on display at a Niagara Falls sandwich shop.

“The Art of Suffrage” exhibit is available to view at Power City Eatery, 444 3rd St.

Suffrage-themed sandwich specials will be offered this week to celebrate Election Day.

The exhibit was installed Monday by the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area (NFNHA), and inspired by Mary Brennan-Taylor, vice president of the YWCA of the Niagara Frontier and her personal collection of suffrage art.

“I am so grateful to Mary Brennan-Taylor for allowing us to share replicas of her collection and her great knowledge with Niagara Falls,” Sara Capen, executive Director of NFNHA, said. ”This exhibit is relevant to this day as we acknowledge the contributions of activists, past and present.”