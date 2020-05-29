1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Elmira native/retired NASA astronaut Eileen Collins excited for SpaceX launch, future of space exploration

NY News

by: George Stockburger

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM) – Elmira native and retired NASA astronaut Eileen Collins is excited to see finally see the SpaceX rocket launch this weekend after years of the country relying on Russian rockets to transport Americans into space.

“This is a very very critical milestone so I’m excited about it. Some part of me feels like it’s long overdue but you know spaceflight is hard you gotta get it right.”

Collins became the first female pilot of a U.S. space shuttle in February 1995 and in July 1999 became the first woman to command a shuttle mission as the Commander for STS-93 Columbia, one of four space shuttle missions she flew on.

Coincidentally, Douglas Hurley, one of the astronauts in the SpaceX launch, is also a native of the Southern Tier. He was born in Endicott and is a native of Apalachin. Additionally, Horseheads High School graduate Sebastian Bauco is an engineer working on SpaceX’s Dragon Capsule propulsion system.

“People around the country join in and, you know, part of the big team that helps out with spaceflight and I think that’s the way it should be,” said Collins. “Everybody should feel like they’re a part of it and, you know, even if you are personally not part of it you can be really proud of our country for finally getting here, making this happen, making spaceflight more routine. More and more people are going to be able to fly in space someday.”

Collins says that NASA is working on building a larger rocket to take astronauts back to the moon and to set up scientific research stations to continue to work on the surface of the moon. She hopes that these launches and the potential return to the moon will set up a trip to Mars during her lifetime.

“Mars is much much further away and sometime, hopefully in my lifetime, we’ll see people from our country walking on Mars.”

Until that time, Collins is excited to see the SpaceX launch scheduled for this weekend and says “it’s about time.”

Collins retired from NASA in 2006 and has received numerous awards, including the Distinguished Flying Cross, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, French Legion of Honor, NASA Outstanding Leadership Medal, Free Spirit Award, and the National Space Trophy.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss