DOH: Orange County health care provider may have fraudulently obtained COVID-19 vaccine

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The first shipments of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna have been sent to local area hospitals with some employees getting vaccinated over the past week. Frontline workers and nursing home residents/staff will be the first to get vaccinated, according to New York’s distribution plan.

On Saturday, the New York State Department of Health (DOH) Commissioner, Dr. Howard Zucker said reports had been received that an Orange County health provider may have fraudulently gotten COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Zucker said the DOH was made aware Parcare Community Health Network may have received COVID-19 vaccine, transferred it to facilities in other parts of the state, diverting it to the general public. He said this is in violation of the state’s distribution plan.

“We take this very seriously and DOH will be assisting State Police in a criminal investigation into this matter. Anyone found to have knowingly participated in this scheme will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” Dr. Zucker said.